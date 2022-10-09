Warming up this week

Watch Now
Happy Sunday! Another chilly morning with temps in the low 30s and upper 20s! A Freeze Warning is in place throughout Central Kentucky until 9 am today but we have plenty of sunshine this afternoon to help warm us up. Highs today will climb to the mid 60s and warmer temperatures on the way throughout the week.

We will start to warm up to the upper 70s and possibly even the low 80s by the middle of the week, but that warmth won't last long. Another cold front will be moving through Kentucky near the end of the week bringing with it not only temperatures in the low 60s but also some rain! We have been pretty dry so this is much needed!

Have a great day!

