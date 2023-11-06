Warming up through mid-week

Happy Monday! We are cranking up the heat for the next few days. We cool to the 50s overnight for Election Day but quickly climb back to the low 70s for the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. We get even warmer on Wednesday with highs reaching near record level in the upper 70s! But, the warmth doesn't last long! Another cold front slides in Thursday cooling us back down to the 50s/60s for the end of the week and supplying some much needed rain chances both Thursday and Friday.

Have a great evening!