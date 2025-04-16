Watch Now
Warming up to end the week

Possible active weather this weekend
Happy Wednesday! Clear skies continue into our evening with temperatures falling to the upper 30s tomorrow morning. A warm front approaches tomorrow, a round of isolated showers will be possible in the late afternoon, but most will just be dealing cloud cover. We reach the upper 70s and into your weekend with a cold front stalling north of the Ohio River, which could spark some showers an storms. Timing on these systems is still changing, but we will keep a close eye on it as we continue through the week.

Have a great evening!

