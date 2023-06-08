Warmth and haze build into Friday

Thursday kept us dry and brought the smoke and haze just as we said, but it hasn't been overly smoky today and it's been a pleasant feeling day. As we move into Friday, we will see similar weather conditions. The worst of the smoke is still sitting well northeast of us in New York and Pennsylvania, but we have the opportunity to see another plume move in tomorrow before dissipating a bit through the weekend. Dry weather will keep hazy sun around for Friday and by Saturday, a high pressure helps us to see a more southerly flow of wind. This change in wind pattern should help to clear the smoke out while we stay sunny. Until then, be aware of decreased air quality and know how your body responds to the smoke then take necessary precautions.

The temperature trend will continue to roll up toward and then above 80 degrees through the weekend and into next work week. Another thing we have to discuss is the drought monitor. Moderate drought is now spreading from northern to southern KY and includes Lexington and central KY. Then about 60% of the state is now under the abnormally dry category. This rating is not including the rainfall we received yesterday. We are still around three inches shy of our yearly rain totals thus far in the year. Rain and thunderstorm chances return for us Sunday into Monday then again mid next week.