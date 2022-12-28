Warmth and rain on the way

It seems just like yesterday that we were tracking the blast from Siberia and it took several days to come out of it, but here we are...well into the 50s. Overnight we will fall to the 40 degree mark or so, but that's so much better than sub zero temperatures! As we head into late week, we will continue to see a lovely warm-up with high temperatures in the 50s and pretty soon 60s. This will feel like a heat wave compared to last week. The warm-up will really get going for Friday, but this warmth comes with a low pressure and thus rain.

Showers should begin Thursday night and ramp up on Friday. Saturday will likely be the wettest of the days ahead. New Years day should be a dry one as we fall just a bit to the mid 50s and see some sun. Rain totals won't be awful for the Bluegrass, but this system will be a huge rain-maker for the Deep South. States like Mississippi and Alabama are looking for 4+ inches of rain between now and next Wednesday.