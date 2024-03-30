Warmth and storms for Easter Sunday

It has been a warm and windy Saturday afternoon and that will lead us to a few showers and storms potentially coming in later tonight. We are not anticipating severe storms tonight, but a marginal risk for severe weather will sit in northern KY for Sunday. Most of the action seems to be forecast to lie around and north of I-64 tomorrow. The main threats will be strong winds and small hail, but brief and heavy rain is a possibility, too. Not everyone will see rain and storms tomorrow, in fact, much of southern KY may stay dry.

The rain will also impact Easter high temperatures. Many will hit the mid 70s, but southern KY should see the upper 70s making for one of the warmest Easters on record. Beyond Sunday, more rain and storm action will continue into early work week and linger through Wednesday. These storms will be associated with a strong cold front that will soon send this warmth packing as highs will fall to the low 50s and even upper 40s later in the week! There is even a small chance we could see this rain ending as a couple of snowflakes on Thursday. That cold blast will be short-lived and soon we will be back to the 60s by next weekend.