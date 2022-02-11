Warmth exits, cold air arrives for weekend

What a spring-like day it has been around the Commonwealth this Friday as temperatures have really warmed up fast and reached the low 60s for most! The air is very dry and winds are up so that spells trouble for some. We have a Wind Advisory in place until 6 pm for parts of central and southern KY and also a Red Flag Warning in place for southeastern KY until 6 pm. The cold front is coming though and that will change things for this weekend.

The cold front will likely bring rain for us through the evening hours and into the overnight period. Some showers will be moderate, but mostly it is looking like a lighter rain. We can call these showers gusty because winds could exceed 40 mph at times this evening before calming a little tonight. Once the cold front has passed, temperatures will fall pretty quickly and this will lend itself to us seeing a brief changeover to a few light snow showers by early Saturday morning. No accumulation is expected, but if you see any at all it will be very very little and nothing to cause any issues.

The rest of the weekend will be cold again with high temperatures only topping out in the mid 30s Saturday and low 30s Sunday. Once we push into next week, we're in for yet another great warm-up and dry stretch of weather until late week. That is when a storm system could bring some heavy rain and potentially thunderstorms.