Warmth is upon us

The second half of our weekend has been much nicer than the start. We have seen many hours of beautiful sunshine today and that trend will continue through much of this week. Before we get to the nice weather, we have another cold night ahead with the mid 20s expected. That will make for a chilly start to the work week, but high temperatures will push back into and beyond the normal range tomorrow afternoon. Sunshine is the name of the game this week as we say goodbye to February and welcome in the month of March.

It also looks like March will come in like a lamb instead of a lion as we are anticipating a great stretch of not only dry weather, but sunny and warm weather most of the week. Temperatures will climb up through the 50s most days and even head toward the upper 60s by the weekend! That surge in warmth is signal for change though as a cold front will soon follow. Rain chances remain next to zero through Friday, but that cold front will bring us rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms next Sunday into Monday. Until then, enjoy the spring-like week ahead!