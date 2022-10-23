Watch Now
Warmth lasts into new work week

Rain chances ramp mid week
wlex
Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 16:34:44-04

I hope you have enjoyed this fabulous weather weekend. We still have two more days to enjoy the warmth, then changes roll in for mid week. Monday's high temperatures will be right back up into the upper 70s just like today. We aren't near record territory, but well-above seasonable as we should only be rising to the mid 60s each afternoon in late October.

All eyes are set toward midweek when we have a cold front coming. Rain will likely hold off for most of Tuesday, but by late afternoon you may need the umbrella. Showers will ramp up late Tuesday into the night and even last into early Wednesday before the colder air replaces the warmth. We aren't looking at drought-busting rainfall, but any we receive will be much welcomed! Totals are forecast to be between a quarter and half an inch for central and eastern KY, but higher in western KY.

Once the front has passed, temperatures will drop to below normal...in the upper 50s Wednesday then hang out in the mid 60s for the rest of the week.

