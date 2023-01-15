Warmth moves in for start of the work week

Watch Now
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 08:38:25-05

Happy Sunday! We are starting off frosty this morning but the sun and warmer temperatures will be here throughout the afternoon. We will climb to the mid/upper 40s today and stay nice and dry. Your Monday morning will start off chilly in the low 30s and upper 20s, but we will once again feel some warmer air with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances will also ramp up on Monday afternoon/evening and continue overnight into Tuesday. We will see warmer temperatures throughout the week, possibly reaching the low 60s by Thursday. Ahead of another cold front on Thursday we have more rain/storm chances with strong thunderstorms possible. We will keep a close eye on this throughout the week.

Have a wonderful day!

