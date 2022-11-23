Warmth peaks Thanksgiving Day

As we roll into the official holiday season, the weather has taken a nice turn and warmed up into the 60s for the past day or two. Thanksgiving Day will be even warmer as we head up toward the mid 60s with some sun to start. Clouds will eventually increase through the afternoon, but rain chances remain minimal so there's still a good chance you can enjoy any indoor or even outdoor activities while staying dry. Thursday's high temperatures should make it to 63 degrees with no problem, but a cold front will ramp up on Friday.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, the rain chances become higher. Any showers lingering Friday should wrap up quickly, but an umbrella may be needed for you early Black Friday shoppers. The rest of Friday looks nice again with highs in the mid 50s. A second system will roll in for the weekend, but the latest models keep Saturday mostly dry which is great for game day. Rain will likely begin late Saturday night and last through the majority of Sunday as temperatures stay cooler too.