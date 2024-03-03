Warmth sticks around Monday

As promised, this Sunday weather was just fantastic as soon as that thick lower level of clouds and fog cleared out. Now, as we press into a brand new work week, we are still tracking the warmth. Monday will hold highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will be around for much of the morning, but we will see some sun through the afternoon. A small chance for a pop-up shower or t-shower is there tomorrow, but most will be fully dry. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be better days to pick up rain and even a thunderstorm. Beyond mid week, temperatures will cool off to the low 60s and upper 50s toward next weekend. It looks like tomorrow and Thursday will be the best weather days of the week.