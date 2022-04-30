Watch for thunderstorm activity Sunday

We're watching the potential for a few strong thunderstorms to roll through along with a cold front coming in late tonight/tomorrow. For tonight, expect an increase in cloud cover to mostly cloudy as we stay mild. Sunday will start active with showers and thunderstorms around especially pre-dawn (4-6 am). Some brief high wind gusts could accompany any thunderstorms we see, but most of these will lose energy as they roll closer to I-75. Once the first line is thru, there is the probability that we will welcome some sunshine back and as that happens, enough energy could send any leftover showers into eastern KY with a bit more punch. Eastern KY will be under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms mainly tomorrow afternoon. Wind gusts could exceed 25 mph alone, and higher in thunderstorms. Rain totals by the end of Sunday look to be between a quarter to half an inch.

Once the cold front passes, we'll clear out nicely Sunday night and into Monday. Most of the day Monday will be dry until our next batch of weather arrives Tuesday...showers and thunderstorms again. Temperatures will stay warm this weekend and much of next week too.