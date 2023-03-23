Watching for heavy rain, strong storms

Our Thursday brought us a bit of spring back into the Bluegrass with high temperatures well into the 70s especially in southern KY where there has been more sunshine. We are keeping an eye on the weather as we roll into the week's end as a fairly strong and deep moisture-filled low pressure comes our way (which is typical following such a warm day).

Heavy rain looks to be the worst part of this event so we have our eye on the potential for some flooding between tonight and Saturday morning. A Flood Watch goes into effect tonight and will last until 2 pm Saturday and includes Fayette, Woodford, Anderson, Franklin, Scott, Harrison, Bourbon and Nicholas counties in our area. The worst of the heavy rain will likely stay north of the Ohio River, but totals in central KY should be between 2 and 3 inches.

There is also both a Marginal and Slight risk for severe thunderstorms for Friday. Wind will accompany this system, as we have already seen strong gusts today, and will tick up a bit higher especially in thunderstorms. Though tornado chances remain small, there is still enough instability to where we could see a spin-up. Watch for rounds of heavy rain and thunder off and on beginning tonight and lasting through early in the weekend.

Temperatures won't drop drastically in the wake of the cold front, but we will drop off to the low 60s by Sunday and eventually the low 50s by mid next week. Stay weather aware for the next 48 hours.