Watching for severe storms tonight

In true Kentucky spring fashion, we're watching the potential for some strong storms this evening and tonight as a low pressure rolls through the state and the Ohio Valley. So far today, it has been the warmest of the season and year with high temperatures reaching the mid and some even into the upper 80s- possible record territory! That will help to fuel any storms we do see. That being said, the line is west of us and will come through later this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for central KY and the Lakes region until 10 pm. We also have a Wind Advisory until 8 pm. The main threat with any storm we do see will be high to damaging winds.

An Areal Flood Watch is also in effect for Madison, Garrard, Boyle, Lincoln, Casey and Russell counties until 2 pm Thursday. Rain may be heavy at times especially in thunderstorms, then turn into more of a steady, yet soaking rain through overnight and much of Thursday. It will also feel like the return to March tomorrow as high temperatures, in the wake of the cold front, will fall to the mid 50s! That will make for a gray and dreary, cool work day. Friday and the upcoming Easter weekend looks much better with the return to the 60s by Saturday and we're back to the 70s next week.