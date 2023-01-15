Watching a few rain systems this week

Another weekend is winding down and our dry stretch of weather is also coming to an end. Hopefully, you get one more day off work tomorrow for MLK Day. We should start the holiday with a touch of sun, but don't look for it to last too long as another low pressure is sending rain in. A stray shower is possible through the day but will be hit and miss. The real rain comes in late tomorrow evening and lasts through the overnight into early Tuesday morning. Soaking showers will be falling on already saturated grounds. Tuesday will be a bit drier. The next big system then will come in on Wednesday night into Thursday and this one has more thunderstorm potential with some strong winds again. We will keep our eye on that for mid week. Until then, temperatures will be a bit nicer...in the 50s and 60s then after the cold front we drop back to the mid and upper 40s into next weekend.