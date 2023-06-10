Watching strong storm potential Sunday

After a lovely and warm Saturday, we now turn our attention to a round of rain and storms likely for the second half of our weekend. Temperatures tonight will fall off to the low 60s with an increase in cloud cover.

For Sunday, we may start out with a general shower or two, but nothing organized. As we get into the afternoon, there is a chance that we see some sun. If this happens, it should push our temperatures up toward around 80 degrees and that will provide instability for storms later. More numerous showers and thunderstorms are anticipated mainly after 2 pm and lasting through the evening. Some of these storms could become more organized and produce some strong winds or even some hail. Tornado chances are very low. A slight risk for severe storms only clips our southwestern counties for now. The rest of us will be in a marginal risk (1 out of 5). Through the evening, we could see some very heavy rain. Totals may come in between 1 and 2 inches by late night into Monday morning.

Most of the action will dwindle quickly from west to east leaving the rest of our Monday much more quiet and dry. Partly sunny skies will then take over, but the cold front will hold our afternoon temperatures only in the low 70s. We will quickly warm back up through the new work week with highs back to the low and mid 80s by Thursday. More isolated rain shower chances are available in the forecast through the week, but we likely won't see any significant chances until next weekend.