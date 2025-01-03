Weekend winter storm on the way

As we roll into the first weekend of 2025, we are tracking a very impactful storm system roll in. The remainder of your Friday plus Saturday will be uneventful, cold and quiet. Sunday is a different story. Precipitation could begin flying as early as mid/late morning and linger all day. It looks to begin as mostly heavy snow, then changeover to a wintry mix packed with snow, sleet, freezing rain and even plain cold rain especially in southern KY. As we move through the day, the road conditions will become messy and even very dangerous as temperatures will hover freezing most of the day. The event should wrap as more snow on the back side Sunday night and into the day Monday.

Snow totals will likely be the heaviest north of I-64 where several inches are probable, maybe even upwards around 10". Along and just south of I-64 (including Lexington) should be slightly less snow with some ice mixed in. Southern KY will likely see smaller amounts of snow with some ice and more rain. This is still a very tricky system with many factors coming into play, so don't focus on the numbers, but that you will be impacted by this storm.

A Winter Storm Watch is already set for the entire state and that will most likely transition to a Warning tomorrow. At the end of the storm, the very cold air will settle in so whatever falls to the ground will likely stick around for several days. Highs will only get up to the 20s for most of next work week.

Please plan ahead and have a way to receive warnings during the event. If you are able, stay home Sunday into Monday. At the very least, limit your traveling. Stay weather aware!