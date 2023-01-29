Watching wintry weather Monday night

Another weekend is drawing to a close and it has not been a pleasant day. Clouds will keep overnight and you'll even experience a few spots of drizzle. This same weather pattern will push us into a new work week with some more interesting wintry weather likely coming in Monday night through Tuesday.

This system is complex, however it is not a big system...meaning this will NOT be a huge winter or ice storm. The moisture is mostly limited and lacking. Water totals, if you melted everything down to liquid, would be only a tenth to a quarter of an inch between now and Tuesday night. Therefore, piling snow or heavy icing will not be an option. What we should see Monday night into Tuesday will be times of light snow mainly around and north of I-64. Again, snow totals may not be more than half an inch. Lexington is probably going to be on the line between snow and freezing rain. Freezing rain and/or sleet is more likely in central KY and around the Lakes region. Light rain with some freezing rain at times will be likely for southern/southeastern KY. Icing totals (at this point) look to be only a few hundredths of an inch at best. And any rain or sleet mixing will cause any frozen accumulations to drastically decrease.

Once we move past this system, there is another on the horizon later in the week that could bring some rain showers with light mixing as well. Temperatures will be cold for mid week then we'll see a gradual warming trend toward next weekend and beyond.