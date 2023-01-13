We get a breather this weekend

As another weekend is upon us we get the chance to calm down and take a breather after the past couple of days. Today held several scattered snow flurries, even picking up in strength from time to time, but accumulations have been next to nothing. Overnight, snow action will wind down but we stay breezy and cold with lows in the mid 20s. Saturday will bring some sunshine back and send clouds packing. Therefore, high temperatures should get just a bit warmer than today (the upper 30s/40). For Sunday, we are still dry with sun and afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s. The warmer-than-normal trend resumes next week with the 50s coming back plus more chances for not only rain showers but also thunderstorms again on Thursday.