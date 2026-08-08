We get a small break from the rain soon

As we roll on through our weekend, we have a few showers and thunderstorms around the state. The coverage has been sparse today and the action should remain as a spotty shower or two working up from southern KY through this evening and overnight. Just as today has been, Sunday is going to continue the hot and humid trend as we will be firmly placed under the warm front. Afternoon high temperatures should press up to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees but feel like the mid to upper 90s for much of the day. We will also get a mix of clouds and sun as we keep mostly dry. The first half of the new work week will be quiet and dry as well, but still very hot. Heat index values are likely to be well into the upper 90s. By Wednesday, we have a few more rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms likely. Rain totals over the next week look to be between 1.5 and 2.5 inches. We'll cool to the lower 80s starting Thursday.