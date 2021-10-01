Weather Changes This Weekend

What a terrific weather week we have had with fully dry weather and a down-right summer feel to wrap up September and roll into October. The fall season is here, but we won't see fall-like temperatures until next week. Things will be changing soon as we roll into the weekend. For the rest of today, we're completely dry and warm. Saturday will be mainly dry as well as the low pressure from the west is slow to move into the Commonwealth. A stray shower mainly in northern KY is possible late in the day. For game time...kickoff 6 pm... things still look dry, but a very stray shower is not out of the question altogether.

More showers will slide in overnight into Sunday and Sunday will be a pretty wet day. Expect plenty of showers throughout the day with some heavy at times. Lightning and thunder won't be widespread, but an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Rain totals will be anywhere from a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch. Once we head into a new work week, the rain chances stay moderate to high for Monday through Friday, then drop off a bit toward the weekend. The temperature trend will also drop off to the upper 60s/low 70s all next week.