Weather improvements through the weekend

This work week has been another harsh one with the snow and ice still on the ground, then we added a coating again today. For this evening, we still have the chance to pick up isolated snow showers or even squalls at times as temperatures remain very cold. Very little additional accumulation is possible. For Saturday, we are cold again as skies clear out. Sunshine will be abundant, but highs will only make it to the low to mid 20s. Wind chills will drop to as low as zero early in the morning then moderate some through the day. Dry weather will continue both weekend days with Sunday warming to the low/mid 30s. Beyond Sunday, we'll hit the 40s and 50s! This will really help with the thawing process. By Tuesday, we might even close in on 60 degrees! Quiet weather will persist until rain chances return mid and late week.