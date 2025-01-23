Weather is moving in the right direction

Though the month of January has been a harsh one with the cold and snow, we are slowly working our way into a better pattern. For the remainder of your Thursday, we could see a snowflake or two trying to fly around, otherwise we're cloudy and chilly. Friday will bring back the sun for much of the day, but it comes with a reinforcing shot of colder air. High temperatures won't make it out of the 20s for most. The weekend, however, is looking better with temperatures into the low 40s on Saturday and around 40 degrees Sunday. The weekend is also looking generally dry which will give us more thawing time. Next week will usher in some more warmth sending us well into the 40s, and possibly even closing in on 50 degrees a day or two!