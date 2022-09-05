Watch Now
Weather is working on this Labor Day

Heavy rain chances remain
Posted at 4:56 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 04:56:50-04

Just like the past 2 days, the weather will continue to remain pretty active on this Labor Day with plenty of chances for showers, downpours and a few thunderstorms. The same stationary boundary that has plagued us will continue to meander today and eventually get out of our region by midweek. Until it leaves, we have a chance for rain every day but certainly not all day. The heaviest rain will be spotty, but scattered general showers will be falling through our Monday. A Flood Watch is in effect until 11 pm.

Showers become a bit more isolated starting Tuesday and most of midweek is looking drier. The temperature trend looks a bit more mild in the next few days, but staying muggy. We'll sit in the upper 70s likely today with the low 80s the rest of the work week.

