Weather pattern is about to flip

After another long dry and warm stretch (including the weekend), we're about to see the weather pattern shift quite drastically. We can expect an increase in cloud cover for Monday though most of the day is dry. There is a small shower chance during the day, but much of the rain won't arrive until early Tuesday and linger through much of the day. Monday's highs will be around 80 degrees give or take.

After no rain for a while, this potent cold front could bring us a bit too much! Rain totals look to be between 1 and 1.5" for a good part of the state including Lexington. Farther west might see over 2 inches of rain by the end of Tuesday! Once that cold front is through, we will see temperatures cooling pretty significantly to the lower 70s for mid week. By the end of the work week, we're back to drying out and more normal temperatures like the mid 70s.