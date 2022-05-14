Weekend remains warm, but unsettled

Our Saturday started on a beautiful note with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures....mid 80s again, but the showers and storms started popping up this afternoon. These showers and thunderstorms are a precursor to the cold front which won't move through until late Sunday/early Monday. For tonight, we will calm down some as showers lose their fuel from the heat of the day. We will dry out after midnight or so. Sunday morning starts off beautiful with sunshine and temperatures warming right back up to the mid 80s like today, but the fuel is added once again and thunderstorms will begin popping up just after midday. Expect some of these thunderstorms to hold torrential rain, small hail and a lot of lightning and thunder. The main threats with any severe storm will be high winds and hail.

The actual cold front won't slide through until early Monday morning with more rain and a few storms. Once we are past that line, we will start to dry out and see the sun return. Temperatures will take a hit though in the wake of the cold front. Monday through Wednesday's highs will be in the mid 70s. The end of the week warms back up into the mid and upper 80s again.