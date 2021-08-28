Weekend Ends with Heat and Rain

Saturday has brought the heat in the Bluegrass with most locations getting up into the upper 80s and low 90s again. Add the humidity, which we've seen all week long, and that makes it feel like the mid to upper 90s still. If you are tired of the heat, you will love what is coming up next week. First, we have to get through a couple more hot and humid days. Sunday for sure looks hot with highs near the 90-degree mark yet again. It will be a dry start with sun, but expect increasing clouds by noon giving way to scattered heavy showers plus a couple of thunderstorms. Heavy rain is still likely and the action will likely be just a bit more scattered about the state.

The weather next week looks very different as our eyes are on Hurricane Ida and its impact not only on the Gulf coast but also here at home. Monday brings a cold front in which will kick off the work week with a good chance of heavy rain. The front will begin to cool us down, then Ida will help to cool us down even further. At this point, it is likely that we will receive several inches of rain from what is left of Ida as it travels hundreds of miles over land, but we are still a couple of days away from nailing down some numbers. Definitely plan for a wet week ahead. The high temperature trend will also drop drastically as we enter the month of September. Highs will remain in the upper 70s/low 80s for a few days then travel back toward normal (mid 80s) by next weekend.