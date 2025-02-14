Weekend flooding remains a concern

Once again, we have active weather upon us and this time it is very heavy rain. A Flood Watch will go into effect at 1 am and last until 1 pm Sunday for rounds of moderate to heavy rain this weekend. Rain totals still look to be between 2 and 4 inches with a little less now for southern KY and eastern KY.

The cold front will pass late Saturday night, and with this line comes a small chance for a severe thunderstorm or two. A marginal risk for severe storms sits over southern KY and the main threat will be strong to damaging wind. The flood risk is still at moderate for our area. If you live in a flood prone area, have a plan now for keeping yourself, family and belongings safe. NEVER drive through a flooded road!

Once we get to Sunday, the worst of the rain is over, but the colder air will move in and what moisture is leftover could produce a few light snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. Next week looks very cold again.