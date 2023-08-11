Weekend heat and storms

It has been hot this end of the work week with high temperatures back into the mid and upper 80s. Humidity and heat levels will continue to creep up through the weekend making for a hot one, but also active with showers and thunderstorms chances. It will not be a washout nor all weekend rain, but you will want a back-up plan again, as we have needed many weekends this summer.

A chance for severe storms exists for our region tomorrow with a Slight Risk for mostly northern KY, but includes Harrison and Nicholas counties. The rest of the viewing area will have a lower chance (Marginal risk) through the day. A few showers in the morning are possible, but as the afternoon heats up, that is the better chance for some stronger thunderstorms with high winds and hail as the main threats.

Moving into Sunday, a warm front will lift north and that will keep us hot and humid with high temperatures near 90 degrees. With this heat, we have another chance for stray showers and thunder around. Beyond that, into a new work week, we have one more shot at storms on Monday then we finally cool and quiet down for mid week.