Weekend Heat Coming

The ending of our work week has shaped up more more nicely than yesterday with all the rain. Today has been a dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and if you like this weather, you'll like what's ahead for your weekend. The weather pattern will not change a whole lot for Saturday and Sunday and we'll take it. As a weak high pressure starts to build in, we'll see a mostly clear night ahead, but the threat for patchy dense fog returns until early Saturday morning. The rest of the day looks mainly dry, though a very stray shower can't be ruled out completely. The mix of sun and clouds will continue all day and even into Sunday as well as the high pressure remains close by, but a cold front will start to drape just north of the Ohio River sending a chance for a shower or two into Kentucky by Sunday afternoon.

We also have our eye on the tropics as Henri will continue rolling north through the Atlantic Ocean well off the coast until Sunday. That is when the likely hurricane will drop down to a tropical storm as it nears Connecticut and Rhode Island sending tropical storm force winds and heavy rain to the New England states. Into next week, we'll see nice dry but hotter days here at home. If you've missed the 90s temps we have more of those coming up Monday and Tuesday before hanging in the 80s the rest of the week.