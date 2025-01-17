Weekend starts with rain, ends with snow

What a beautiful Friday we ended the work week with! Temperatures soared into the upper 40s to mid 50s across the Commonwealth as a warm front lifted from the south. This warm front is part of a low pressure which will bring in rain tonight. Everything will remain liquid because we'll be well above freezing, however, temperatures will start to fall through Saturday, changing the rain back over to snow or a light mix.

Rain totals should be between a quarter to half an inch. Snow/mix accumulations will be very light by early Sunday, but added snow showers on Sunday could cause snow depth to come up to 1, maybe 2 inches for our area. This won't be a big storm, but a winter weather advisory may be issued due to some travel issues through the end of the weekend. Beyond this winter blast, we get a major chill back in Kentucky where high temperatures will be in the teens/low 20s for a couple of days until mid week.