Weekend storm winding down

It's been a very active weekend across the Commonwealth and we've made it past the worst of the winter storm. For the remainder of the night, we'll see only scattered snow showers that may put down up to an additional inch of snow. Most won't see that much. Roads are still dangerous and very slick, so travel only if you must. Roads won't improve overnight either. For Monday, we have the frigid air coming back in. Highs will only reach the low to mid teens and wind chills will be in the single digits but we should see some sun. An Extreme Cold Warning comes on Tuesday as wind chills may drop to the negative teens! This will be a continued dangerous weather week as temperatures will not push up to even freezing at all. At least we don't have any more precipitation coming our way for a few days.