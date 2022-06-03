Weekend Sunshine Loading

As we roll into the first weekend of June, we have more sunshine to enjoy! Tonight will hold low temperatures in the mid 50s with a mostly clear sky. Saturday will bring a bit more warmth than today as highs climb into the low 80s for many. The air will remain relatively dry, so humidity levels will be comfortable still. Sunday's warmth climbs a little bit more into the mid 80s. The entire weekend will stay lovely and dry, too since a high pressure will rest over the Ohio Valley.

Eventually we will turn our attention to a more unsettled weather pattern rolling into next work week. Every day will hold some chance of rain and thunderstorms with high temperatures staying in the low 80s until late week. The tropics are getting ready to see the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season which will impact South Florida this weekend.