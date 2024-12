Happy Saturday! A beautiful sunny day is ahead but we still have to watch out for those chilly temperatures. If you are heading to the downtown Lexington parade this morning, we will still only be in the mid 30s, so make sure you are bundled up! By the late afternoon we reach the mid 40s. Clouds move in overnight and into Sunday with highs in the low 50s! Late night Sunday showers will be widespread and continue overnight into Monday.

Have a great weekend!