Weekend warming up

It's been a foggy start for many across the Commonwealth this Saturday morning with dew points and temperatures nearby one another, but most of our day will be dry as we get rid of some of the clouds. For areas like northern KY, we'll likely hang onto more of the clouds most of the day, but southern KY will enjoy more sunshine. Temperatures will continue to climb up around 80 degrees for afternoon highs. A very stray rain shower can't be ruled out where there are more clouds. As we progress toward Sunday, we'll keep the warm trend going as highs get up to the mid 80s, but there is also a conditional chance for a strong thunderstorm through the afternoon into the evening as a frontal boundary glides in then stalls out. The potential will be available for a strong wind gust or two.

Monday begins a new work week...one that will be hot and humid just like late July or early August! High temperatures will be soaring up into the low maybe mid 90s with heat index values as high as the upper 90s through mid week! After the ridge passes us we'll see our highs dipping back toward the 80-degree mark again next weekend.