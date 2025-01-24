Watch Now
Weekend warmth on the way

Keeping in the 40s for a while
As we finish up another work week, we have seen some nice weather today although it is still on the cold side. Working our way into the weekend, it's another frigid start, but we'll hit the low 40s Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A very weak cold front may send a stray mix shower through southern KY on Sunday, but it is not a large chance and most remain dry. Clouds will be around more on Sunday before we clear back out on Monday. The temperature trend continues to warm as we will keep in the 40s for next week, even closing in on 50 degrees a couple of days. Rain/snow chances also remain on the very low side, meaning we get a quiet stretch of weather for a change. Enjoy!

