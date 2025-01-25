Weekend warmup ahead

Happy Saturday! We start out chilly but a little warm up is on the way for the weekend. Highs reach the low 40s this afternoon with lots of sunshine throughout the day! This will help melt a bit of that remaining snow/ice. A weak cold front sweeps through Sunday, this may send a stray shower or flurry into our southern counties on Sunday afternoon. We have a few more clouds returning on Sunday before more sunshine at the start of the week. Our highs continue to climb Monday through mid-week, we may get close to upper 40s/low 50s!

Have a great weekend!