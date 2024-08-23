Weekend weather heating up

After a very pleasant, fall-esque work week with a lot of sun and dry weather, we turn our attention back to the summer heat again. Look for tonight's lows in the low 60s. Saturday will bring us the 90s again so it will be another great weekend for the pool. The humidity levels will slowly come up, so we don't have to deal with a "slap in the face" humid feel this weekend, but more so into next week. Sunday will still be dry with more convection and therefore clouds and high temperatures in the low 90s. Next week, we hit the mid 90s and keep there for a few days. It looks like the worst of the heat peaks midweek before subsiding to the low 90s later in the week. Again, rain chances will be minimal throughout the week.