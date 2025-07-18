Weekend will be stormy

It's a fairly active end to the work week with more of this action set for the upcoming weekend. Look for hot and humid air with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and feeling even hotter. Saturday will hold numerous showers and thunderstorms and any one of those has the potential for torrential rain. Isolated flooding will still be on the table. Sunday looks to be just a touch less active with thunderstorms still around and high temperatures hanging in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity levels really don't come down much next week, so the tropical feel will stay put. After Monday, rain chances will decrease and that is when the air temperatures will increase back to the low/mid 90s.