Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Major weekend weather changes

Few inches of snow plus major cold
274710532_498934135090580_4652377936737249613_n.jpg
wlex
274710532_498934135090580_4652377936737249613_n.jpg
274465745_992592511693508_8629515442862393080_n.jpg
274603123_964844157726905_7052734368784388613_n.jpg
274801396_711600810003261_2975044194911094396_n.jpg
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 15:18:21-05

Today, all across the Bluegrass, temperatures soared up to the low and mid 60s with some beautiful sunshine. While you needed the t-shirts today, tonight you will need to drag back out the full winter garb, snow shovels included.

The large low pressure is beginning to move our way with temperatures already plummeting near the Ohio River. The rest of the evening will hold a few rain showers at the very onset of the precipitation event followed by the transition to all snow very quickly. By 10 or 11 pm, most of the state will be seeing the snow fly. There is a lot of moisture with this system, but it is also a fast-mover which will help. Nonetheless, our snow totals still look to be pretty impressive for mid March. For much of the viewing area, we are sticking with the 2 to 5 inch range for Lexington and southwest, 3 to 6 inch range for most of southern and eastern KY, and a few counties in eastern KY up to 8 inches. Frankfort west will be in the 1 to 3 inch category.

The Winter Weather Advisory is still in place for our western counties and Winter Storm Warning for the rest of us including Lexington and will expire at various times Saturday. Prepare now for rough travel beginning late this evening and overnight. Early Saturday may be pretty treacherous as well, but late day sky-clearing will hopefully help some.

The bitter Arctic air will settle in and stay put for a bit following the cold front. Saturday will hold highs only in the mid to upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Sunday may not warm up much with the snow still laying on the ground, but next week we get you right back to spring mode. The eight-day forecast features more sunny days than not and high temperatures back into 50s and 60s for sure.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!