Major weekend weather changes

Today, all across the Bluegrass, temperatures soared up to the low and mid 60s with some beautiful sunshine. While you needed the t-shirts today, tonight you will need to drag back out the full winter garb, snow shovels included.

The large low pressure is beginning to move our way with temperatures already plummeting near the Ohio River. The rest of the evening will hold a few rain showers at the very onset of the precipitation event followed by the transition to all snow very quickly. By 10 or 11 pm, most of the state will be seeing the snow fly. There is a lot of moisture with this system, but it is also a fast-mover which will help. Nonetheless, our snow totals still look to be pretty impressive for mid March. For much of the viewing area, we are sticking with the 2 to 5 inch range for Lexington and southwest, 3 to 6 inch range for most of southern and eastern KY, and a few counties in eastern KY up to 8 inches. Frankfort west will be in the 1 to 3 inch category.

The Winter Weather Advisory is still in place for our western counties and Winter Storm Warning for the rest of us including Lexington and will expire at various times Saturday. Prepare now for rough travel beginning late this evening and overnight. Early Saturday may be pretty treacherous as well, but late day sky-clearing will hopefully help some.

The bitter Arctic air will settle in and stay put for a bit following the cold front. Saturday will hold highs only in the mid to upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Sunday may not warm up much with the snow still laying on the ground, but next week we get you right back to spring mode. The eight-day forecast features more sunny days than not and high temperatures back into 50s and 60s for sure.