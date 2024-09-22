Welcome to Autumn!

Saturday brought us several needed rain showers and even a couple of thunderstorms to wrap up the summer season. Tomorrow, Sunday, Autumn officially begins at 8:43 am. This is when the sun is directly over the equator making nearly equal daylight and night hours for everyone. It certainly will not feel like fall, though, as temperatures reached 90 degrees in Lexington today and we're giving the same kind of heat for tomorrow. The good news is that we are anticipating some more rain moving in around early afternoon. This will be the first of a few waves of energy and rain for us this coming week. Rain chances will ramp early and midweek before we dry out and welcome the 70s later in the week.