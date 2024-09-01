Welcome to Meteorological Fall

The cold front that sparked lots of storms is finally leaving the state and now we can welcome more sun, drier and cooler air. Today is the start of Meteorological fall and the 'ber' months. We have still been very warm today, but Monday will bring us 80 degrees for a high, so that will be some great weather for Labor Day (the unofficial end to summer). By midweek, we'll heat back into the mid 80s just ahead of another cold front which will bring showers late week, then another big cool-down. High temperatures will fall to the mid 70s next weekend making it feel very fall-like!