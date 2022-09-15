We're keeping the sunshine

Not much is going to change in our weather forecast except for the fact that summer isn't over and it's going to warm back up very soon. The end of the work week will sit in the mid 80s as the high pressure still brings full sunshine and we keep dry. The weekend will be even warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s then there are a couple of days next week that could get up to 90 or even 91 degrees. Of course rain will still be aloof for the next few days, but starting Monday the potential for rain is low, but not zero. There is one system that will near the Ohio Valley Monday and Tuesday that brings chances up to 20%, but not all models are calling for rain. What is looking more likely is soaring temperatures for mid week. Enjoy this summer-like stretch!