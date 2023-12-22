Wet, not white Christmas

Our Friday is another mild day, but with plenty more clouds and even a few sprinkles around. Temperatures will continue running a good 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal into our Christmas weekend. Saturday will bring cold front one into the state and you will need the umbrella around for isolated to scattered showers through the day. Sunday will be the better of the two actual weekend days as we will keep mostly dry and even see a bit more sun ahead of the Christmas Day weather-maker. The second cold front will be sending us more soaking showers for Christmas Day, Monday. There is no chance for snow, either, as temperatures will be pushing 60 degrees. Beyond Christmas, we will still see shots at showers with eventually falling temperatures...back to the normal 40s.