Wet weather pushes into Friday

Our warmer weather has brought us some precipitation that we have not been used to seeing this month...rain. Rain showers are likely for the remainder of today, tonight and into the start of Friday and some of those showers could be soaking or heavy. Thunder also cannot be ruled out as there is still some warmth to play with although temperatures have fallen back to the 40s since the rain began. Look for between one and two inches of rain by this time Friday. These soaking rain showers could even lead to some minor flooding, so be aware. The weekend will bring back some sun eventually and temperatures will push back up to the upper 50s and low 60s making it feel very nice. Much of next week looks mild again with highs sticking to the 50s.