Wet Weather Rolls Over into Monday

Saturday held a few showers for part of the Commonwealth, but we've definitely seen more rain and storm action today as was forecast. Rain totals have been as high as 1.5" since midnight and the heaviest amounts (near 2") just west of us. As we finish up this weekend and head into a new work week, you will need to keep the umbrella around. The weather pattern will remain on the active side for a few days, but it won't be a washout and there will be dry times to enjoy some time outdoors. One of those dry times is coming up late overnight and into the start of Monday.

The cold front will leave behind a small boundary that will hold some isolated rain shower activity Monday afternoon. Tuesday will also begin dry, but another round of showers and possibly a few storms will roll in for the afternoon again. Mid and late week will both hold rain showers as well as temperatures remain pretty constant in the mid 70s. There may be a day or two that reach the upper 70s. Toward next weekend, the heat kicks back up a notch or two and pushes our high temperatures into the upper 70s near 80 degrees sending us above normal once again. The wet weather will likely take a break by Saturday-Monday next week and we'll get to enjoy some more sun time.