Wet weather with the warmth

Looking ahead to the work week, we have some warmer, but also wetter weather coming. Monday will be the only dry day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures pushing into the low 40s putting us above freezing, finally! Tuesday warms even more with the low pressure arriving. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s, but we soar into the 50s by midweek. At least we don't have to track more snow, but rain totals could reach the 2.5" mark in the next 5 days. The rain coupled with snow melt will make things very soggy.