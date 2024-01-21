Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Wet weather with the warmth

Rain chances ramp this week
420820691_784835653454532_8321864131873880380_n.jpg
wlex
420820691_784835653454532_8321864131873880380_n.jpg
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 17:47:22-05

Looking ahead to the work week, we have some warmer, but also wetter weather coming. Monday will be the only dry day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures pushing into the low 40s putting us above freezing, finally! Tuesday warms even more with the low pressure arriving. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s, but we soar into the 50s by midweek. At least we don't have to track more snow, but rain totals could reach the 2.5" mark in the next 5 days. The rain coupled with snow melt will make things very soggy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18