Wetter weekend weather

Our work week is wrapping with dry grounds, but several clouds hanging around. Overnight, we will see many of the clouds clear out as temperatures fall toward 30 degrees. The 50s are coming back for both weekend days, however, we get some rain with the warm-up too. Most of Saturday is looking dry, even with a bit of sun to start the day. Late evening is when the rain is likely to start and turn into soaking showers overnight. Sunday will also hold scattered rain showers off and on for much of the day. The rain will push us into a new work week as well so the umbrella will be needed. Later next week, temperatures will tank as we move into the official winter season.