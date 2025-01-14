Wicked cold temperatures tonight

Happy Tuesday! Another rush of arctic air moved into the Bluegrass state today. Clouds clear tonight helping our temperatures plummet to near zero! This will be some of the coldest air we have seen so far this winter season. By tomorrow afternoon we will reach the low/mid 20s with mostly sunny skies. We get a break from the bitter cold at the end of the week with highs in the low 40s and a few rain chances to kick off the weekend. But, don't get too used to it. Another round of frigid temperatures will be moving in next week.

Have a great evening!

